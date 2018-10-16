ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. -- A woman died Sunday, a day after trying to rescue a child from a strong current, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

The woman, Samar Aboukhdair, 36, and her six children, as well as two other children, were visiting St. Pete Beach at the southernmost point of Pass-a-Grille Beach around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Aboukhdair and four of the children were swimming when a witness heard children screaming from the water. The children apparently got caught in a strong current.

Gretchen Ennen-Cooper said she and her husband Scott were visiting from Ocala and were on the beach when the children started calling for help. He helped rescue two of the children from the water, but he was unable to reach the woman, she said.

Three other good Samaritans helped in the rescue of the children.

Witnesses say Aboukhdair had gone after the third child and became caught in the strong tidal current herself. One of the older children also went in the water with Aboukhdair and also became caught in the strong tidal current.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue rescued Aboukhdair and the two children. She was taken to a local hospital, where she died Sunday morning.

