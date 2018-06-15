CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A west St. Louis County woman is fed up after she says FedEx made a mistake delivering a package to her home.

Donna Kendall said she ordered 10 cases of steel shelving for her new house this week. Each case weighs about 90 pounds.

"This is 900 pounds of steel shelving,” Kendall said.

On Wednesday, Kendall said FedEx delivered her package but said the workers left them in front of her garage instead of on her front porch, where she wanted them to go.

“I have a sign on my front porch requesting that packages be left there. Either they didn't go to the front porch at all or they went to the front porch and decided they’ll put them where they wanted to," Kendall said.

Because of this, Kendall can't leave her home and instead has to use her daughter's car to travel around the city.

“I’m angry. I’m very disappointed, too.”

Kendall said over the last 24 hours, she called the company several times to get the issue corrected but said FedEx refused to fix the mistake.

"They said it wasn't basically their problem and that I could hire somebody to move them that they wouldn't do anything about it," Kendall said.

5 On Your Side reached out to FedEx about the issue. The company responded in a statement:

“We expect contracted service providers providing service for FedEx Ground to make every reasonable effort to deliver packages to a safe and secure location. We are currently looking into this and will work directly with this customer to resolve this matter.”

