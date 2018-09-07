New Jersey woman is dead just hours after PSE&G cut the power off to her house in Newark on Thursday, according to a report from News 12 New Jersey.

Linda Daniels, 68, relied on an oxygen tank to breathe that was powered by electricity, the report stated.

Daniels had been in hospice care with congestive heart failure since mid-April but was reportedly in good spirits. The woman’s two children and granddaughter told News 12 that they don't know why the utility company turned off the power.

The family acknowledged that there was a delinquent balance, but they were trying to pay it down, according to the report.

A son of the late woman showed a reporter from the local cable television channel a bank record that indicated he had paid $500 to the electric company on July 3, two days before the electricity was shut off.

Just before 10 a.m. Thursday is when the family says the lights went off and the house became “brutally hot.” Subsequently, a backup tank of oxygen ran out, which is when the family called an ambulance. Daniels died an hour after the ambulance crew left; about seven hours after the electricity to the home was turned off, all according to the News 12 report.

Power was restored Friday morning. PSE&G confirmed they shut off the power to the Daniels' home and says it tried to reach the family numerous times, the report concluded.

