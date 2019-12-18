ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Orangeburg County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a woman who was reported missing earlier this month.

Nina Ross, 35, was said by family members to have last made contact with them on Nov. 28. The Eutawville woman’s last text message to family stated she had found a job in Santee as a waitress.

However, family members contacted the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office after two of Ross’s children were located alone at gas station on December 4 in the Upstate city of Blacksburg, just east of Spartanburg.

“We’ve been searching and checking possible locations for this lady ever since we got the call,” he said. “It’s extremely concerning that she hasn’t contacted any family members in a while.”

Ross is described as a white female with brown hair and blue eyes, who stands about 5-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs around 140 pounds.

If anyone has any information on Ross’s whereabouts, they are asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office at 803-534-3550 or

contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

