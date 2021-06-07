Woman undergoes surgery after cinder block falls into car while driving

The victim was heading southbound on I-37 when someone threw a cinder block off of the New Braunfels bridge.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio woman has been in surgery most of the day Monday, trying to recover from serious injuries she suffered during a vicious, unprovoked attack over the weekend.

The woman, who is in her 30s, was southbound on I-37 and police said when she passed under the bridge at South New Braunfels Avenue, someone dropped a cinder block off the bridge.

The block hit her car, shattering her windshield and causing serious injuries. Family members said the woman was in surgery for more than six hours to repair her arm.



It happened about 3:30 a.m. Sunday. A family friend said the block hit the car square on, near the rearview mirror.

The victim was somehow able to pull the sedan over without crashing.

Family members said she called for help and has been in the hospital ever since.

A family member said the woman has talked with the police. They believe investigators are on the case, actively looking for clues.

The woman is the adult daughter of a man who was a San Antonio firefighter for almost 30 years. The firefighter family said they are helping the family cope with this attack.

Family members and friends said they hope anyone who knows who did this will call the police and give up some clues. 210-207-SAPD is the non-emergency line.

So far, no arrests have been made.