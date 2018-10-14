BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -- A driver had a narrow escape Friday afternoon after a piece of plywood went through his windshield, Brevard County Fire Rescue said.

The accident happened on Interstate 95 at mile marker 197 near Rockledge.

Miraculously, the driver was injured and did not want to be taken to the hospital.

A piece of plywood went through a driver's window near Rockledge, Fla.

