American Airlines is temporarily canceling all U.S. flights to and from China in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The flights are canceled until March 27.

"We will continue to evaluate the schedule for March 28 and beyond and make any adjustments as necessary," American Airlines said in a statement Friday.

American Airlines attorney Lars Berg was in a Dallas County court on Friday after the Allied Pilots Association filed a lawsuit Thursday in an effort to make the airline temporarily halt flights to China due to the outbreak of the new virus.

Berg said all flights were being canceled.

The union said each American Airlines crew member flying to China is required to be on the ground for approximately 32 hours between flights as part of mandatory rest periods. That amount of time in China is too long, the union says.

On Thursday, the U.S. State Department issued its highest travel advisory, urging people to avoid travel to China. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global emergency.

The travel advisory also encourages Americans currently in China to leave.

Delta Airlines announced Friday morning that it would be suspending all of its U.S. flights to China. The airline said in a statement the temporary suspension will run from Feb. 6 through April 30 due to ongoing concerns related to the coronavirus.

