SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico early Tuesday morning, the second day in a row the region was impacted by a major quake.

It is the largest in a series of quakes that have struck the U.S. territory in recent days and caused heavy damage in some areas.

The 6.4 was reported at about 2:30 a.m. Central time. In the hours that followed multiple 4- and 5-magnitude quakes were reported. After 5 a.m. a 6.0-magnitude struck.

The U.S. Geological Survey indicates the quakes are just south of the island with the strongest at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers.

A tsunami alert was initially issued for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, but later canceled. Power is down across the island, according to the power authority.

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, who is a native of Puerto Rico, was on the island when the earthquakes hit.

"Earthquake was insane!! Scariest moment of my life," he tweeted early Tuesday after the 6.5 quake.

A magnitude-5.8 earthquake a day earlier collapsed five homes and heavily damaged dozens of others.

