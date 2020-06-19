FBI officials investigating Breonna Taylor's apartment

According to a tweet from the FBI Louisville Twitter account, officials are taking a fresh look at all the available evidence.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — FBI officials are on site at Breonna Taylor's apartment Friday as part of an investigation. According to a tweet from the FBI Louisville Twitter account, officials are taking a fresh look at all the available evidence.

Part of this "fresh look" involves officials interviewing witnesses who have already spoken to the original investigating agency, interviewing witnesses who have not yet spoken to law enforcement and examining all physical and video evidence to better understand what transpired, according to the tweet.

It is unclear what FBI officials are looking for specifically today but a WHAS11 photojournalist on the scene said, it appears that FBI forensics teams are going in-and-out of Taylor's apartment with DSLR cameras and additional equipment in-hand.

The FBI announced on May 21 that the agency was opening an investigation into the case. Taylor was shot and killed at her apartment as three LMPD officers were executing a no-knock warrant on March 13.

This on-site investigation comes on the heels of a Friday announcement from Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer of the termination of LMPD officer Brett Hankison, who was one of the officers involved in the execution of the no-knock warrant.

According to his termination letter, Hankison violated procedure when he fired 10 rounds into Taylor's apartment while executing a search warrant the night of her death.

