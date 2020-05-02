ATLANTA — President Donald Trump delivered the State of the Union address Tuesday night and it's making waves across social media.

In the chaos of trending moments, it may be hard to determine the key takeaways you care about.

11Alive looked at the numbers for voters and determined a few main takeaways.

Google Trends data shows that the two most searched terms in every state, every year are jobs and taxes. Both topics took center stage in the president's address.

Trump's opening statement immediately hit on these points.

"Jobs are booming, incomes are soaring, poverty is plummeting, crime is falling, confidence is surging, and our country is thriving and highly respected again. America’s enemies are on the run, America’s fortunes are on the rise, and America’s future is blazing bright," Trump stated.

Google Trends data also showed the top searched issues across the nation in the past week.

1. Healthcare: Trump claimed that health plans under his time in office are now 60% less expensive than before. He noted that when he came into office health insurance premiums had doubled in five years.

It is both true that premiums had doubled in the five years before Trump came into office and that the short-term plans his administration crafted rules to allow are far cheaper than standard plans, but it's important to note those plans also cover far less than typical health insurance.

The president also made a pledge to protect patients with preexisting conditions.

"The American patient should never be blindsided by medical bills. That is why I signed an executive order requiring price transparency," Trump said.

He vowed to always protect Social Security and Medicare. He made it clear that he does not support abolishing private insurance entirely and even called those who endorsed that type of legislation socialists.

"One hundred thirty-two lawmakers in this room have endorsed legislation to impose a socialist takeover of our health care system, wiping out the private health insurance plans of 180 million very happy Americans. To those watching at home tonight, I want you to know: We will never let socialism destroy American health care," Trump said.

2. Economy: President Trump touted his proclaimed economic success throughout the speech. He called it a "great American comeback" and claimed, "the state of our union is stronger than ever." These statements and others in the section of the speech need more context.

“The unemployment rate is the lowest in over half a century," Trump stated.

Unemployment in the Peach State is at a record 3.2 percent that's lower than the record national unemployment rate. According to numbers released from the White House, 240,000 jobs have been created in Georgia since the election.

The President also touted two trade deals signed in the last week, one with China and the other with Mexico and Canada, which he says will create more than 100,000 jobs.

He listed off economic gains such as a "blue-collar" boom, more young Americans being employed, low unemployment for women and higher wages for households.

3. Immigration: President Trump continued his aggressive stance on immigration in his speech. He said he is "continuing to safeguard America's borders from uncontrolled migration, dangerous criminals and lethal drugs."

According to a document released by the White House, the Trump administration will continue to "secure the Southern Border of the United States."

The document also listed three key points on Trump's immigration platform:

"SECURING OUR BORDER: President Donald J. Trump is continuing to safeguard America’s borders from uncontrolled migration, dangerous criminals, and lethal drugs."

"SAVING AMERICAN LIVES: President Trump is committed to stopping the flow of criminal aliens and deadly drugs across the border and into our communities."

"REFORMING OUR IMMIGRATION SYSTEM TO PUT AMERICA FIRST: President Trump wants a merit-based immigration system that protects American workers and serves the national interest."

At last night's State of the Union address, Trump addressed immigration several times and, in one instance, highlighted at length the story of a California man whose brother was killed by an unauthorized immigrant.

