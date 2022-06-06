Jan. 6 committee to raise new evidence in Capitol riot investigation

The House Select Committee plans to present never-before-seen videos, documents and testimony beginning at 8:00 p.m. Thursday.

ATLANTA — For the first time, the American people are about to get a prime-time-live look inside the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol, as presented by the House Select Committee that’s been investigating for nearly a year.

On Thursday beginning at 8:00 p.m., live on TV and online, the committee is promising it will release new evidence about pre-meditated planning that took place to try to overthrow the government right after the 2020 elections.

House investigators said they’ll be ready Thursday night to release never-before-seen videos, documents and testimony about what happened that day and leading up to it.

“We're going to lay out all of the evidence we have found,” Rep. Jamie Raskin, (D), Maryland, a member of the committee, said. “The committee found evidence of concerted planning and pre-medicated activity.”

Rep. Raskin, in an interview with The Washington Post shown on CNN, said the hearings are going live on TV and online all month, beginning Thursday night, to make a case before the American people.

“The idea that all of this was just a rowdy demonstration that spontaneously got a little bit out of control is absurd,” Raskin said. “You don't almost knock over the U.S. government by accident...People are going to have to make judgments themselves about the relative role that different people played. But I think that Donald Trump and the White House were at the center of these events. That’s the only way, really, of making sense of them all.”

Dr. Andra Gillespie, a political science professor at Emory University in Atlanta described this as "a really important event."

She said she sees some comparisons to the Senate Watergate hearings of nearly 50 years ago, when President Nixon was accused of trying to hold on to power illegally and unconstitutionally.

Gillespie added that the hearings may also attract the attention of viewers wanting to know why it was worth it for the committee to spend so much time and energy trying to put the pieces together.

“What happened on Jan. 6 wasn't normal and it's not healthy for a democracy. And so we can't just shove this under the rug and hope that this doesn't happen again, unless we spread some sunshine on what happened and actually point out who was involved, who wasn't involved, who was perhaps in conspiracy with one another and who wasn't,” she said.

Separate from the hearings, the U.S. Justice Department continues to prosecute those charged with taking part that day.

According to the Justice Department, so far 21 people have been arrested in Georgia, accused of a wide range of charges related to breaching Capitol security.

Eleven of them have pleaded guilty, four have pleaded not guilty, and six have not yet entered their pleas.

“For the sake and health of American democracy, it's important for us to examine the root causes of the Jan. 6 insurrection,” Gillespie said, “so that we can try to put it in safeguards to prevent something like that from happening again.”