A hearing that lasted more than eight hours was filled with emotional testimonies from both Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Ford said she's 100 percent sure that Kavanaugh assaulted her years ago. A few other women have come forward, making similar accusations.

Many stand behind her, but others criticize Ford and doubt her credibility. The case sheds light on how people who report assaults can be victimized.

Mental health counselor Dr. Melinda Paige said it's common for victims to feel as if a band-aid was ripped off after coming forward. She believes victims have no reason to lie after coming forward.

"It's actually very, very rare because unfortunately, our court systems still re-victimize individuals who come forward so it's still very painful," she explained.

According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, the prevalence of false reporting is between 2 and 10 percent.

Many times, Paige said people focus too often on the victims.

"The real question is why did that person hurt her," Paige said. "So try to change the focus to the person engaging in the harmful behavior and not the victim, so maybe more victims would report if they were believed."

Statistics show that rape remains one of the most under-reported crimes, with only 37 percent of sexual assault victims reporting it to police. On college campuses, only about 10 percent of sexual assault victims report the abuse.

"We want to encourage people to believe and encourage people to report even though it's painful because if we don't what happens perpetration if left unchecked might increase," Dr. Paige said.

She believes what we are seeing now on the national stage ultimately affects all sexual assault cases, especially those less publicized.

