A caravan of Central American migrants is sparking controversy as it moves through Mexico headed north.

Many said thy are feeling violence and poverty, asking for asylum in the United States and Mexico. With the midterm elections only a couple of weeks away, it's put this topic in the spotlight.

11Alive is digging deeper to find out more about the group and to find out whether they'll make their way to Georgia. Wednesday morning, the caravan was about 1,100 miles away frm McAllen Texas, the nearest US-Mexico border entry point.

"A caravan with thousands of people working its way to our border to storm into our country is something we cannot have. It underscores exactly why we must have border security," said Rep. Karen Handel.

Lucy McBath is one of the candidates running against Handel for Georgia's District 6.

"Yes, I do believe in law enforcement at the borders, Yes I do believe in securing the borders but not without some sense of common decency and respect from people who are coming here," McBath said.

Many of the migrants are coming from Honduras. Others are from Nicaragua, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Mexico has already received nearly 1,700 asylum requests and the number of the caravan migrants. The number of caravan migrants had dipped from more than 7,000 to about 4,500 since it started 12 days ago.

The United Nations said it can't ignore the urgency of this matter.

"Stabilizing the situation is therefore urgent, it's essential that there are proper

reception and other conditions for those who are seeking asylum as well as for others on the move," UN officials said.

In Georgia, there are more than 352,000 immigrants from Central America, with 264,000 from Mexico, according to the Migration Policy Institute. There are 19,000 from Honduras, 29,000 from Guatemala, and 26,000 from El Salvador.

It's still unclear if some of the caravan migrants will end up in Georgia. Mexico teamed up with more than 30 officials with the United Nations to review the asylum applications before they can get to the U.S.

It's still too soon to know exactly where and when it will reach the border. When the caravan started moving north more than a week ago, it took them until Friday to cross into Mexico. It's also possible that many of the migrants will head home or split off and stay in Mexico.

