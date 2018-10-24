A caravan of Central American migrants is sparking controversy as it moves through Mexico headed north.

Many said thy are feeling violence and poverty, asking for asylum in the United States and Mexico. With the midterm elections only a couple of weeks away, it's put this topic in the spotlight.

11Alive is digging deeper to find out more about the group and to find out whether they'll make their way to Georgia. Wednesday morning, the caravan was about 1,100 miles away frm McAllen Texas, the nearest US-Mexico border entry point.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

"A caravan with thousands of people working its way to our border to storm into our country is something we cannot have. It underscores exactly why we must have border security," said Rep. Karen Handel.

Lucy McBath is one of the candidates running against Handel for Georgia's District 6.

READ | Who is organizing this latest migrant caravan and other questions you might have

"Yes, I do believe in law enforcement at the borders, Yes I do believe in securing the borders but not without some sense of common decency and respect from people who are coming here," McBath said.

Many of the migrants are coming from Honduras. Others are from Nicaragua, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Mexico has already received nearly 1,700 asylum requests and the number of the caravan migrants. The number of caravan migrants had dipped from more than 7,000 to about 4,500 since it started 12 days ago.

The United Nations said it can't ignore the urgency of this matter.

"Stabilizing the situation is therefore urgent, it's essential that there are proper

reception and other conditions for those who are seeking asylum as well as for others on the move," UN officials said.

MORE | Migrant caravan keeps marching north, Trump keeps warning them to stop

PHOTOS: Caravan migrants break Guatemala border fence, rush Mexico
01 / 21
Family members of the migrant caravan are pushed forward at a gate separating Guatemala from Mexico on October 19, 2018 in Ciudad Tecun Uman, Guatemala.
02 / 21
Members of an immigrant caravan gather before attempting to cross the Guatemalan border into Mexico on October 19, 2018 in Tecun Uman, Guatemala.
03 / 21
Honduran migrants heading in a caravan to the US push to tear down the gate of the Guatemala-Mexico international border bridge in Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas state, Mexico, on October 19, 2018.
04 / 21
Honduran migrants heading in a caravan to the US, gather behind the gate of the Guatemala-Mexico international border bridge in Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas state, Mexico, on October 19, 2018.
05 / 21
Honduran migrants heading in a caravan to the US, climb the gate of the Guatemala-Mexico international border bridge in Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas state, Mexico, on October 19, 2018.
06 / 21
Honduran migrants heading in a caravan to the US climb the gate of the Guatemala-Mexico international border bridge in Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas state, Mexico, on October 19, 2018.
07 / 21
Members of the migrant caravan run from tear gas fired by Mexican riot police on the border between Mexico and Guatemala on October 19, 2018 in Ciudad Tecun Uman, Guatemala.
08 / 21
Honduran migrants heading in a caravan to the US rush through the Guatemala-Mexico international border bridge after tearing down its gate in Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas state, Mexico, on October 19, 2018.
09 / 21
Honduran migrants heading in a caravan to the US push to tear down the gate of the Guatemala-Mexico international border bridge in Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas state, Mexico, on October 19, 2018.
10 / 21
Guatemalan security forces try to prevent Honduran migrants from reaching the Guatemala-Mexico international border bridge in Ciudad Tecun Uman, Guatemala, on October 19, 2018.
11 / 21
Mexicna Federal Police officers try to prevent Honduran migrants, heading in a caravan to the US, from going through at the Guatemala-Mexico international border bridge in Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas state, Mexico, on October 19, 2018.
12 / 21
Honduran migrants heading in a caravan to the US, remove a barrier at the Guatemala-Mexico international border bridge in Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas state, Mexico, on October 19, 2018.
13 / 21
Aerial view of a Honduran migrant caravan heading to the US, as it is stopped at a border barrier on the Guatemala-Mexico international bridge in Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas state, Mexico, on October 19, 2018.
14 / 21
Mexican federal police officers allow women and children, taking part in a caravan of Honduran migrants heading to the US, to cross to Mexico in the border city of Tecun Uman, 257 kilometers south of Guatemala City, on October 19, 2018.
15 / 21
Aerial view of a Honduran migrant caravan heading to the US, as it is stopped at a border barrier on the Guatemala-Mexico international bridge in Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas state, Mexico, on October 19, 2018.
16 / 21
Honduran migrants heading in a caravan to de US, jump from the Guatemala-Mexico international border bridge to the Suchiate river, to swim or board a raft to reach Mexico in Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas state, Mexico, on October 19, 2018.
17 / 21
A Honduran migrant heading in a caravan to de US, jumps from the Guatemala-Mexico international border bridge into the Suchiate river, to swim or board a raft and reach Mexico in Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas state, Mexico, on October 19, 2018.
18 / 21
Honduran migrants heading in a caravan to the US, try to reach Mexico through the Suchiate River, in the border city of Tecun Uman, Guatemala, on October 19, 2018.
19 / 21
Honduran migrants heading in a caravan to the US, rest after swimming from Guatemala across the Suchiate River to reach the border city of Ciudad Hidalgo in Mexico, on October 19, 2018.
20 / 21
Members of the migrant caravan climb atop a gate during a clash with Mexican riot police on the border between Mexico and Guatemala on October 19, 2018 in Ciudad Tecun Uman, Guatemala.
21 / 21
Members of the migrant caravan walk over a border bridge between Mexico and Guatemala on October 19, 2018 in Ciudad Tecun Uman, Guatemala.

In Georgia, there are more than 352,000 immigrants from Central America, with 264,000 from Mexico, according to the Migration Policy Institute. There are 19,000 from Honduras, 29,000 from Guatemala, and 26,000 from El Salvador.

It's still unclear if some of the caravan migrants will end up in Georgia. Mexico teamed up with more than 30 officials with the United Nations to review the asylum applications before they can get to the U.S.

It's still too soon to know exactly where and when it will reach the border. When the caravan started moving north more than a week ago, it took them until Friday to cross into Mexico. It's also possible that many of the migrants will head home or split off and stay in Mexico.

ADDITIONAL LINKS |

© 2018 WXIA