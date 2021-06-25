LISTEN: Atlanta nonprofit helps local veterans create original songs. And they rock!

'Writing the words down and putting it to music is a sense of therapy,' said Marine veteran Kamia Flournoy.

ATLANTA — A group of Atlanta-area veterans is finding healing and comradery by creating original songs.

Thanks to donations and partnerships with local studios and producers, the nonprofit Alchemy Sky is bringing the veterans' visions to life.

"Our mission is to bring the healing power of music to those who need it," said Jaye Budd, founder of Alchemy Sky. "We create a space for veterans to come and express themselves with music...it's an opportunity for them to tell their story."

Budd said veterans are referred to their group by local organizations like Wounded Warriors.

They then meet once a week and collaborate on an original song. From brainstorm to production, each song takes about 4 months.

Member Doc Todd said it's helped him work through some dark feelings.

“I was a Navy corpsman, deployed to Afghanistan in 2009," he said. "I saw a lot of violence over there ... Post-traumatic stress, suicidal ideations, is something that I've struggled with.”

He said many of those struggles came from the transition back to civilian life.

"It was tough for me to have a very decorated military career and come back and be like waiting tables again, or turning wrenches, and I just felt like, 'What did I do all this stuff for?'"

Todd said he found solace in music.

“It's just an unbelievable way for you to articulate your story," he said. "Nothing gets to the heart of matter quicker than music, you know? It just really strikes the soul and the spirit."

Marine veteran Kamia Flournoy felt the same.

"Writing all the words down and putting it to music it is a sense of therapy," she said. "This program helped me think about the issues I had while I was in the service and helped me deal with them.”

June 27 is PTSD awareness day. Budd said there's no better time to share their mission.

"Veterans lack a certain amount of opportunities to process their feelings and experiences,” he said

He added that, aside from the artistic creativity, the songs are a great way to start tough conversations.

"We've noticed that there is kind of a divide between the civilian community and the military community and this is a small way - a small but I think significant way - that we can kind of bridge that gap," he said.

"Someone who didn't serve and might not know how to approach a veteran, you know, do I say thank you for your service? But at that release party, it's all about how did you come up with that verse?"

Budd said they’re on their fifth track and not slowing.

"I think, in some ways, they kind of surprise themselves with how open they are, and how much they want to share," he said.

Not all thoughts are easily spoken. But where words leave off, music speaks.

“I found my voice," Flournoy said, smiling. "That’s the biggest thing.”

To learn more about Alchemy Sky, visit their website. Listen to their latest song, Welcome Back, here.