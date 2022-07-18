Jessie Dunbar served in the Navy during World War Two. First Coast News featured her story in 2021 when she turned 99-years-old.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — One of our favorite veterans is celebrating her 100th birthday!

On Sunday, a parade organized by people in the community made its way down the street in front of her Atlantic Beach home.

"I mean, 100 sounds like an awful lot, doesn't it? I am thrilled that the Lord has decided to leave me for a little bit longer. I think hard work is what I really contribute to the fact I'm here," Jessie Dunbar told First Coast News.

Last year, we featured Jessie Dunbar as she celebrated her 99th birthday. She served in the United States Navy as a WAVE in the 1940s. WAVE stands for Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service.

"We were just like the men. Believe it or not. We had to go and stand at attention for an inspection. When that happened, I used to faint because I was in the sun and it bothered me terribly...standing there and waiting for inspection," Dunbar said.

If the last name Dunbar sounds familiar to you, Walt Dunbar is her late husband. He was one of the first sports directors for Channel 12 in the 1950s. They met while both serving in the Navy. He passed away in 1986.