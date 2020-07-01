ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — One woman will make history next week as the first female wing commander ever for the Georgia Air National Guard.

A news release from 116th Air Control Wing says Colonel Amy Holbeck was appointed as Team JSTARS' vice wing commander back in September 2019, but will step into her new role on Sunday, Jan. 12.

A ceremony will be held that day at the Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins. She'll be taking over for Colonel Ato Crumbly.

As wing commander of the 116th ACW, Holbeck will be responsible for more than 1,450 airmen, according to the release.

In the release, Holbeck says she's thankful to have support from her family and leaders she's served with.

“My dad always told me to take full advantage of every opportunity and to always do the best job you can at the job you are doing,” said Holbeck. “I have taken that advice with me throughout my career, and thank God daily for the opportunities, people, and mentors he has put in my life to get me to this point.”

She was born and raised in Cleveland, Tennessee and is an alumna of Tennessee Technological University. She started in the Air Force in 1997 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona.

The release says she was stationed at Robins in 2000 as an air battle manager with the 93rd ACW, and in 2008, she went from active duty to the 116th ACW as an Air National Guardsman.

In the release, she says she hopes to strengthen communication along to chain of command in her new position.

Holbeck says she believes anyone, regardless of gender, race, or religion, can propel themselves anywhere they want to go if they have a good work ethic and great attitude.

Team JSTARS was established in 2002 as the Air Force's first total force initiative wing, the release says.

