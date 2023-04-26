Medal of Honor recipient in Korean War will be laid to rest back in Georgia after remains identified

The Army describes his actions the day he was killed in battle as "conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty in action."

ATLANTA — A Georgia Medal of Honor recipient who was killed in action in the Korean War will be laid to rest back in his home state after his remains were positively identified, nearly 73 years after going missing in action.

Army Pfc. Luther H. Story died in battle on Sept. 1, 1950 defending a position in Busan along the Nakdong River at an early point in the war. U.N. forces led by the U.S. were staving off a total wipeout of South Korean forces after they were overwhelmed by the North's surprise invasion in June that year.

The Army describes Story's actions that day as distinguished by "conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty in action."

The account of his actions include firing a machine gun on an enemy division approaching the "thinly held lines" of the 9th Infantry, "killing or wounding an estimated 100 enemy soldiers." He ordered a withdrawal of his squad, "facing certain encirclement" as the battle progressed. During this battle, he saw an enemy truck loaded with troops and began throwing grenades at it as he "fearlessly stood in the middle of the road."

Story was wounded during the withdrawal, but "disregarding his wounds, rallied the men about him and repelled the attack."

"Realizing that his wounds would hamper his comrades, he refused to retire to the next position and remained to cover the company’s withdrawal. When last seen, he was firing every weapon available and fighting off another hostile assault," an Army accounting states.

Corporal Story's father was presented his Medal of Honor in 1951 for his son's heroic actions. He was posthumously promoted to corporal.

According to the Army, his remains were disinterred near Sangde-po, South Korea in 2021and scientists from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency identified him.

He will soon be laid to rest at Andersonville National Cemetery in Sumter County.

On Tuesday his family including a niece, Mrs. Judy Wade of Americus, attended a ceremony at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in D.C. with President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.