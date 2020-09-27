Hearing aircraft above? Cobb, other counties report DoD training to begin on Sunday

Parts of metro Atlanta may hear and see a bit more air traffic over the next week. Here's why.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police agencies in metro Atlanta are warning residents - particularly in the Cobb County area - to expect higher-than-normal air traffic in the coming days.

Cobb County Police shared a release from the U.S. Army stating that "elements of the Department of Defense" are conducting training operations in the areas of Blairsville, Atlanta, and Marietta beginning on Sunday.

"Aviation assets will be involved in this training, so citizens may experience a higher than normal level of noise associated with military aircraft," the notice states.

It adds that the training is being fully coordinated with local government officials and that "every effort will be made to fly friendly" and limit the inconvenience to neighbors.

Due to risks to personal safety, the Army statement said that there won't be opportunities to publicly view the training. The Department of Defense hasn't released any additional details on the training but added that precautions were being put in place to "protect the service members and local citizens" as the training is underway.