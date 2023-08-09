Veterans have until midnight to claim backdated compensation under PACT Act

The act was passed last year, and expanded the benefits available to veterans who were exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances.

ATLANTA — A crucial deadline will arrive at midnight tonight for veterans who wish to get full backdated benefits under the PACT Act last year.

There's no deadline for veterans to submit a claim into the future, but in order to get credit for benefits for the last year - since the act was officially signed into law on August 10, 2022 - they must at least submit an "Intent to File" by midnight tonight, August 9 2023.

Beginning an actual disability claim application will also automatically signal an intent to file.

The PACT Act gained notoriety in part for Jon Stewart's involvement with trying to get it passed to help Iraq and Afghanistan veterans who were exposed to burn pits, but advocates stress it's available for any veterans exposed to toxic substances.

Under the law, certain cancers and ailments are presumed to be connected to the burn pits that were used to dispose of trash and potentially toxic materials. For veterans who served during the Vietnam War, hypertension and other conditions were added to the list of problems presumed to be caused by exposure to Agent Orange, which was used by the U.S. military to clear vegetation.

Jim Lorriane, the president and CEO of America's Warrior Partnership, told 11Alive every veteran who could potentially qualify should apply - even if they already have healthcare - because it gives them options they've earned through their service.

"I think what we miss is that veterans raised their hands and swore to defend the Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic - they earned the right to have a choice, and this is giving them a choice of VA healthcare. Even if they have private healthcare or other forms of healthcare, they still have a choice to go to the VA," Lorraine, who served in the U.S. Air Force as a flight nurse with nine combat deployments, said. "But they have to apply. We've all earned it."

He added that it's critical to apply now for VA benefits rather than put it off.

"It's really hard the further you get from the conflict to prove there was a cause and effect connection," he said. "It's easier if you're closer. Do it now, even though you may not have all of the symptoms, because it's easier to prove now than it will be later in your life."