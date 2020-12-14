10,000 soldiers to head home through Hartsfield-Jackson for holiday leave

It's a moment that will be very different for America's heroes this year in the face of COVID-19.

ATLANTA — Airlines are enforcing strict COVID-19 protocols as 10,000 troops are about to head through Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on holiday leave.

The troops will arrive starting Tuesday from Fort Gordon and Fort Benning. They will be met by USO volunteers who will greet them with a fistful of goodies.

But, unlike civilian passengers, the military will maintain strict controls over the troops as they prepare to check-in, go through security, and board flights.

"They will be wearing their masks and they still will be standing in uniform so they will be easily identified and they've already been trained on how to socially distance and they have been trained in the proper CDC mitigation measures," Col. Dawson Plummer of Fort Benning said.