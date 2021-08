Paul Sternett tells First Coast News, his father Harold, served in the 100th Army infantry division and celebrated his birthday on July 16th.

DOUGLAS, Georgia — We want to wish a special happy birthday to Mr. Harold A. Sternett of Douglas, Georgia.

He's a World War II Army Veteran who just turned 101-years-old! His son, Paul Sternett, tells First Coast News his father served in the 100th infantry division and celebrated his birthday on July 16th.

Once again, Happy Birthday Mr. Sternett and thank you for your service.