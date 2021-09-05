U.S. Navy identifies the 5 crewmembers that died in helicopter crash off California coast

The Navy shifted to a recovery effort on Saturday and released the names 24 hours after their next of kin have been notified.

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Navy released the names of the five Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8 crewmembers who died when their helicopter crashed into the sea off the coast of California on Aug 31.

Names and pictures of the deceased crewmembers can be seen below:

Lt. Bradley A. Foster, 29, a pilot from Oakhurst, California.

Lt. Paul R. Fridley, 28, a pilot from Annandale, Virginia.

Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class James P. Buriak, 31, from Salem, Virginia

Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sarah F. Burns, 31, from Severna Park, Maryland

Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bailey J. Tucker, 21, from St. Louis, Missouri

On Saturday the Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet shifted the "transition from search and rescue efforts to recovery operations comes after more than 72 hours of coordinated rescue efforts encompassing 34 search and rescue flights, over 170 hours of flight time, with five search helicopters and constant surface vessel search."

A military investigation is underway into what caused the crash of the aircraft, which was assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 8 at Naval Air Station North Island. Navy officials said only that it "was operating on deck before crashing into the sea."

On Sept. 5, the U.S. Navy released the names of the five Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8 crewmembers who died,... Posted by Commander, U.S. Third Fleet on Sunday, September 5, 2021

Background

A U.S. Navy helicopter with the USS Abraham Lincoln crashed about 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego while "conducting routine flight operations," at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, according to officials.

Five crewmembers were unaccounted for during the crash which prompted an immediate search and rescue mission with the Navy and Coast Guard that went on for multiple days.

On Wednesday, the navy released details that the aircraft was operating on the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln before crashing into the sea.

The U.S. Pacific Fleet reported that one person was rescued Tuesday night. The rescued sailor and two other crew members who were hurt in the accident while engaging in duties aboard the San Diego-based aircraft carrier were taken ashore for medical care in stable condition. Three other personnel suffered minor injuries on the ship and remained aboard, officials said.