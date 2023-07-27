Debt collectors harassing military service members | Warnock sponsors amendment to protect them

It prohibits debt collectors for threatening service members with rank reduction, revoking security clearance, or punishment under the military justice code.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Imagine being harassed by debt collectors while you're under fire in combat or focusing on important military operations. One metro Atlanta veteran said that happened to her, and now one of Georgia's U.S. Senators is doing something about it.

Being a Marine has always been a goal for Chinaza Duson.

“I enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1994, right out of high school," Duson said.

Duson served the country as an electrical engineer and worked up to the corporal rank.

“I worked on generators. I was serving with the airwing," Duson said. "I was blessed to work in duty stations, like we were in Japan. I was stationed in El Toro, California, and then I concluded my service in Quantico, Virginia.”

Then things started turning downhill when she was pregnant while going through a divorce.

“When I started having complications in my pregnancy, I started going to the local hospitals and those bills started coming in because at the time they weren't covered," Duson said.

The phone calls from debt collectors wouldn't stop.

“Not only did they call my commanding officer, I had to deal with the phone call and the counseling session that came with financial management," Duson said.

U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock presented an amendment to Wednesday's annual defense bill to address issues like this.

“Servicemembers report being harassed by predatory debt collectors at a higher rate than the civilian population," Warnock (D-Ga.) said.

U.S. @SenatorWarnock added an amendment to the annual defense bill Weds. prohibiting debt collectors from threatening #military members with rank reduction, revoking security clearance, or punishment under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. @11Alive https://t.co/yRiJXKu9CD — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) July 27, 2023

The amendment prohibits debt collectors from threatening military service members with rank reduction, revoking security clearance, or punishment under the military justice code.

“These threats cannot be carried out by the debt collectors, these practices are manipulative, and they undermine our national security by distracting our service members from focusing on their missions and caring for their families," Warnock said.

That's something Duson knows all too well.

“We experience what it's like to get behind in our bills and in our mortgages," Duson said. "All those things are still happening to us while we're trying to balance life, and it's not fair, it's uncomfortable, and it takes away from the job that we have to do.”

This is something retired @USMC Cpl. Chinaza Duson knows all too well after she racked up bills during her pregnancy.

“Not only did they call my commanding officer, I had to deal with the phone call and the counseling session that came with financial management," she said. pic.twitter.com/H2wsrpTubh — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) July 27, 2023

Duson said she also lost her second baby while a civilian hospital cared for her.