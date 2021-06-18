The Navy is conducting shock trials in the area, similar to a 2016 explosion that triggered concerns of an earthquake.

FLORIDA, USA — A military experimental explosion off the coast of Florida registered as a 3.9 magnitude shock on the United States Geological Survey's website Friday evening.

First Coast News has learned the Navy is conducting shock trials in the area, similar to a 2016 explosion that triggered concerns of an earthquake.

So far, there have been zero responses on the USGS' Felt Report survey. If you felt the shock, you can fill out a Felt Report by clicking here.