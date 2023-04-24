Emotional return for 5,000 Navy sailors after deployment, including Marietta officer

Among them are an Osborne High School graduate, Lt. Cornetha Williams.

MARIETTA, Ga. — Thousands of sailors aboard the USS George H.W. Bush have made an emotional return home following a roughly nine-month deployment.

Among them are an Osborne High School graduate, Lt. Cornetha Williams, who first reported on board the USS George H.W. Bush back in 2020.

The return was highlighted Monday morning by Jenna Bush Hager, who spoke to the sailors aboard the ship bearing her grandfather's name.

The 5,000 sailors aboard the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier are returning home to their families after a nearly nine-month deployment. @JennaBushHager shares a front-row seat to the emotional homecoming. pic.twitter.com/UNEFAipSfF — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 24, 2023

According to a Navy biography, Lt. Williams graduated in 2005 from Osborn High and then enlisted in the Navy out of Marietta.

She has completed previous tours aboard the USS Arlington, USS Iwo Jima and USS San Antonio.

Aboard the USS George H.W. Bush, she has served as the repair officer and auxiliaries technical assistant.

The Navy notes her personal awards include include the Navy and Marine Commendation Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (5) and Good Conduct Medal (5).