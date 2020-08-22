Vet convicted of faking military honors, combat-related mental illness for VA benefits learns fate

Authorities said 61-year-old Gregg Ramsdell was tried and convicted for violation of the Stolen Valor Act, for which he pleaded guilty previously.

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Georgia man accused and then convicted of trying to fake his way to better Veterans Affairs benefits has been sentenced to the maximum sentence and restitution for his crimes.

Authorities said Ramsdell admitted to falsely claiming to have suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) when he applied for disability payments from the VA on Sept. 7, 2014. He wrote that he had "witnessed horrible atrocities" during his deployment to Afghanistan from Oct. 2008 to March 2009, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

"Among other stressors, he stated he had seen "men, women, and children being executed'," the Justice Department statement read. "Women holding babies while detonating themselves. IED explosions causing severe bodily injuries and death."

He also claimed that he recalled "retrieving body parts and bagging them. Having blood and body excrements being blown onto his uniform."

As a result, he said that he was "unable to live a normal life."

He ended up receiving retroactive benefits from the date he was discharged of $76,000.

However, investigators later found that Ramsdell was not in Afghanistan during that period of time that he claimed to witness the atrocities that supported his false PTSD claim.

He later admitted as much to investigators and added that he had applied for and attained a much sought-after civilian position at the U.S. Army base, Fort Benning. He said he got the position, in part because he listed a Silver Star and Purple Heart with Cluster on his resume.

The Justice Department announced on Wednesday that a judge had set Ramsdell's sentence to the max under the Stolen Valor Act. He was ordered to spend a year in prison with three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay back $76,000 in restitution.

“Ramsdell’s conduct does a disservice to all of those who exhibit true valor, serving honorably and courageously in our nation’s armed forces," U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler. said. " He will pay the penalty for claiming to be the hero he was not, and reaping monetary benefits reserved for our nation’s true heroes.”

The Stolen Valor Act of 2013 is aimed at such crimes involving people who pass themselves off as war heroes to claim money, employment, property, or other benefits, the Justice Department wrote.