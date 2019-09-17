ATLANTA — Just over a week after a Vietnam veteran died in the care of the VA, a major shakeup was announced on Tuesday adding that they hope to "restore trust."

The Veterans Health Administration Executive in Charge announced a number of actions the VA is taking in response to "recent events" at the Atlanta VA Medical Center’s Eagles’ Nest Community Living Center and "ongoing issues" at other VA facilities in that region.

Laquana Ross said she found her father, Joel Marrable, covered in ant bites when she visited him at the center. Ross said Marrable had been at the VA facility for approximately 14 months after being diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer.

She said staff members told her they walked into Marrable's room one day to find him covered in ants, adding that they thought he was dead.

RELATED: Vietnam vet covered in ant bites at VA facility before he died in Atlanta, family says

Photos taken by Ross show ant bites on the Vietnam veteran's arms, back, legs, stomach, and hands.

Ross got on the phone with an on-duty administrator and was able to move him to another room. But she said he died shortly thereafter.

The VA told 11Alive last week that they "initiated a top-to-bottom review of this situation to ensure it never happens again."

The VA said the Veterans Integrated Service Network 7 director has been placed on immediate administrative leave. Other staff members were moved into non-patient care positions while handling of this issue.

The VHA Chief of Staff and VHA Deputy Under Secretary for Health for Operations and Management were in Atlanta this week working with Atlanta VA Health Care System’s new Director Ann Brown to conduct an onsite review of Eagles’ Nest CLC’s operations to ensure it has the right leaders and staff in place to provide the highest quality health care and services possible.

“What happened at Eagles’ Nest was unacceptable, and we want to ensure that Veterans and families know we are determined to restore their trust in the facility,” said VHA Executive in Charge Dr. Richard Stone. “Transparency and accountability are key principles at VA, and they will guide our efforts in this regard.”

Senator Johnny Isakson expressed his outrage in a statement last week saying, in part, "I am shocked, horrified and downright maddened by the news that a veteran under the care of the VA was treated so poorly and without any regard for his wellbeing."

Ross said, in sharing her story, she hopes what happened to her father will create change. She also hopes that what happened to her father doesn't happen to any other veteran, especially toward the end of their lives.

