FORT BELVOIR, Va. — Army wife Amanda Brewer and her six children were displaced multiple times this year because of mold in her Fort Belvoir home, while her husband Josh was serving oversees.

Brewer's family was put in a temporary home because of the mold.

"Our spouses are all serving the country, and they're willing to die for their country," Brewer said. "We should all, at the very minimum, be able to have a safe home."

Brewer's temporary home also had to be remediated for mold three times. And it was't just material items that were lost, but memories that can never be rewritten.

"It's really hard," Brewer said. "My kiddo was in the backseat of the car bawling, because he couldn't figure out what he wanted for his birthday, because he's lost so much stuff."

Military Makeover before and after photos The Brewer family in their new family room Brewer family room before Brewer family room after Family room Brewer kitchen before Brewer kitchen after Brewer eat in area before Brewer eat in area after Master bedroom before Master bedroom after Noelle and Jennifer's room before Noelle and Jennifer's room before Reed, Solomon, William's room before Reed, Solomon, William's room after Reed, Solomon, William's room after Dining area after Brewer family's front door Family room Wall art Welcome New office/homework area

At Virginia's Fort Belvoir, desperation created a bond. Army wives Brewer, Raven Roman and Jessica Carmean, and Navy spouses Kristi Wright and Ashley Fischer, said they were so frustrated they felt they had no choice but to create a housing advocacy group.

"Mold [spreads] when you move it," Brewer said. "Spores kind of go everywhere. Every step that they take, every time they bounce, etc., then there's more and more spores going everywhere."

Amanda's friends, the WUSA9 Impact Team and dozens of volunteers decided to transform the Brewers' house into a home, so they can make new memories.

Behind the scenes military makeover photos We're really not here to interview you about military housing. Amanda's friends pour in to help make over her home. Awe - Group hug Jessica Carmean, Ashley Fischer, Amanda Brewer, Kristi, Raven Roman Volunteers from Pillar Ministries Susan Bourassa, Coast to Coast Interiors and Lesli Foster Working.... Coast to Coast Interior Volunteers Home Depot run Brewer family and WUSA9 The reveal! Amanda hugging a friend Brewer children enjoying their new space

Amanda's post after her

Amanda Brewer



WUSA9's Impact Team would like to thank the following:

Coast to Coast Interiors

Susan Bourassa

Michelle Alonso

Heather Reis

Amber Sprouse

Megan Eldridge

Carla Olivo

Jada Green

Jen Wharton

Danielle Eramo

Mrs. Arias

The Invisible Hand



Bob’s Discount Furniture

Corinne Stone

Alex Popp

German Perdomo

Augustin Perdomo

Chris Vattelana

Mission BBQ, Alexandria, VA

Carlos Romero

Amy Galloway

Home Depot of Hybla Valley

Ganesh Raju

Pillar Church of Woodlawn

Brian Collison, Pastor (former US Army)

Justin Budzynski (USAF)

Johnathon Baggett (USAR Chaplain Candidate)

Thornton Redman (USAF Spouse)

Katie Gritzmaker (USAF)

Jared Gritzmaker (USAF Spouse)



Military Housing Advocacy Network

Darlena Brown

Brewer Family Friends

Amanda Brewer

Kristi Wright

Ashley Fischer

Jessica Carmean

Raven Roman

The Interior ReDesign and Staging Association



Caroline Hart of Welcoming ReDesign

Preferred Staging

Monica Murphy

Terri Langdon

Libby Paulson

McNair Bishop of Room by Room

Lynn Woloschel of Interiors by Lyn

Dawn Frattarelli of Town and Country Movers

Erica O'Neal of the Tamara Kucik Team/Towerhill Realty

Heather Reis of Keller WIlliams, Falls Church, VA

Kristie McComb

Friends of Michelle Alonoso:

Nicole Mel Linc

Jen Siciliano

Michele Darwin

Michele Crone

Dina Raduechel Schumer

Alison McLean

Nancy Garcia

Faith Gabriel Boettger

Valerie Landis Burke

Marjorie Oakley Rich

Sandy Hodges

Carole Heller

Sue Wronsky

