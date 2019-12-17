FORT BELVOIR, Va. — Army wife Amanda Brewer and her six children were displaced multiple times this year because of mold in her Fort Belvoir home, while her husband Josh was serving oversees.

Brewer's family was put in a temporary home because of the mold.

"Our spouses are all serving the country, and they're willing to die for their country," Brewer said. "We should all, at the very minimum, be able to have a safe home." 

Brewer's temporary home also had to be remediated for mold three times. And it was't just material items that were lost, but memories that can never be rewritten. 

"It's really hard," Brewer said. "My kiddo was in the backseat of the car bawling, because he couldn't figure out what he wanted for his birthday, because he's lost so much stuff." 

Military Makeover before and after photos
01 / 21
The Brewer family in their new family room
02 / 21
Brewer family room before
03 / 21
Brewer family room after
04 / 21
Family room
05 / 21
Brewer kitchen before
06 / 21
Brewer kitchen after
07 / 21
Brewer eat in area before
08 / 21
Brewer eat in area after
09 / 21
Master bedroom before
10 / 21
Master bedroom after
11 / 21
Noelle and Jennifer's room before
12 / 21
Noelle and Jennifer's room before
13 / 21
Reed, Solomon, William's room before
14 / 21
Reed, Solomon, William's room after
15 / 21
Reed, Solomon, William's room after
16 / 21
Dining area after
17 / 21
Brewer family's front door
18 / 21
Family room
19 / 21
Wall art
20 / 21
Welcome
21 / 21
New office/homework area

At Virginia's Fort Belvoir, desperation created a bond. Army wives Brewer, Raven Roman and Jessica Carmean, and Navy spouses Kristi Wright and Ashley Fischer, said they were so frustrated they felt they had no choice but to create a housing advocacy group.

RELATED: Patriot Guard Riders grant veteran's dream of raising his father's flag

"Mold [spreads] when you move it," Brewer said. "Spores kind of go everywhere. Every step that they take, every time they bounce, etc., then there's more and more spores going everywhere."

RELATED: ‘Are we not worth safe houses?’ | Military spouses create their own advocacy group amid concerns about mold remediation

Amanda's friends, the WUSA9 Impact Team and dozens of volunteers decided to transform the Brewers' house into a home, so they can make new memories.

Behind the scenes military makeover photos
01 / 13
We're really not here to interview you about military housing.
02 / 13
Amanda's friends pour in to help make over her home.
03 / 13
Awe - Group hug
04 / 13
Jessica Carmean, Ashley Fischer, Amanda Brewer, Kristi, Raven Roman
05 / 13
Volunteers from Pillar Ministries
06 / 13
Susan Bourassa, Coast to Coast Interiors and Lesli Foster
07 / 13
Working....
08 / 13
Coast to Coast Interior Volunteers
09 / 13
Home Depot run
10 / 13
Brewer family and WUSA9
11 / 13
The reveal!
12 / 13
Amanda hugging a friend
13 / 13
Brewer children enjoying their new space
Brewer post
Amanda's post after her
Amanda Brewer


WUSA9's Impact Team would like to thank the following:

Coast to Coast Interiors 
Susan Bourassa
Michelle Alonso
Heather Reis
Amber Sprouse
Megan Eldridge
Carla Olivo
Jada Green
Jen Wharton
Danielle Eramo
Mrs. Arias

The Invisible Hand

Bob’s Discount Furniture
Corinne Stone
Alex Popp
German Perdomo
Augustin Perdomo
Chris Vattelana

Mission BBQ, Alexandria, VA
Carlos Romero
Amy Galloway

Home Depot of Hybla Valley
Ganesh Raju

Pillar Church of Woodlawn
Brian Collison, Pastor (former US Army)
Justin Budzynski (USAF)
Johnathon Baggett (USAR Chaplain Candidate)
Thornton Redman (USAF Spouse)
Katie Gritzmaker (USAF)
Jared Gritzmaker (USAF Spouse)

Military Housing Advocacy Network
Darlena Brown

Brewer Family Friends
Amanda Brewer
Kristi Wright
Ashley Fischer
Jessica Carmean
Raven Roman

The Interior ReDesign and Staging Association

Caroline Hart of Welcoming ReDesign

Preferred Staging
Monica Murphy
Terri Langdon
Libby Paulson

McNair Bishop of Room by Room

Lynn Woloschel of Interiors by Lyn

Dawn Frattarelli of Town and Country Movers 

Erica O'Neal of the Tamara Kucik Team/Towerhill Realty   

Heather Reis of Keller WIlliams, Falls Church, VA

Kristie McComb

Friends of Michelle Alonoso:
Nicole Mel Linc
Jen Siciliano
Michele Darwin
Michele Crone
Dina Raduechel Schumer
Alison McLean
Nancy Garcia
Faith Gabriel Boettger
Valerie Landis Burke
Marjorie Oakley Rich
Sandy Hodges
Carole Heller
Sue Wronsky

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.