Walking across 11 states, veteran healing self and others - one step at a time

The latest Veterans Affairs report shows nearly 18 veterans die by suicide every day. Greg said he was almost one of them.

ATLANTA — Although it's a holiday, this weekend is somber as many reflect on the friends and family they've lost. So, one retired soldier is marking the holiday by bringing awareness to the mental health struggles many of our veterans still face.

“These first couple of steps mean everything. I hope you start your journey. Meet me on mine,” Greg C. Washington said.

Every journey starts with a step. We caught up with him about 640,000 steps into his.

“Look, I'm a, I'm a little over 320 miles into this thing,” he said.

Through video call, 11Alive was with him as he crossed the Alabama state line.

After serving abroad and working in the corporate world, this retired combat veteran is on a new mission: to walk 1,800 miles - from Mississippi to New York - ending up at West Point, his alma mater.

Walking on the side of the road through 11 states, he’s stopping in 25 cities to hold mental health rallies along the way.

“I was like, there are a lot of people out here suffering in silence. Just like i am,” he said.

The latest Veterans Affairs report shows nearly 18 veterans die by suicide every day. Many suspect the pandemic has made it worse.

Greg said he was almost one of them.

“In my darkest hour, I was dealing with grief, I was dealing with trauma and depression,” he said. “I had sustained injuries, myself, while I was deployed. I lost my two best friends, Emily Perez and Scotty Pace. And so I had survivor's remorse.”

But a caring voice helped him through it.

“If it wasn't for my baby cousin, she was 13, 14 at the time, calling me in my darkest hour and just checking in on me, I might not be here.”

So, he started walking for those who no longer can and for those who need help taking the first step.

“This whole message is to just let people know that, one, suicide is not the way,” he said, “and the call to action is to start your own personal journey of healing.