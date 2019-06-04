REDDICK, Fla. — Have you seen Emily Berry?

The missing 15-year-old girl last was spotted heading northbound Friday on Highway 411 near Morse Boulevard, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

It's believed Berry was wearing a gray "Mossy Oak" sweatshirt with white jeans and light pink shoes.

Anyone who might have information about Berry's disappearance is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 352-732-9111.

