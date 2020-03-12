Naked children found locked in empty apartment

Officers climbed a ladder to enter the home after one of the children was seen hanging naked from second story window.

TORONTO, Ohio — Newly-released body camera footage shows the moment a Toronto, Ohio police officer climbed a ladder to enter a home where two small children were locked inside.

The Toronto Police Department was called to the apartment Friday when a neighbor saw a young boy hanging out of a second-story window and throwing clothes into the alley below.

Sgt. Derrick Piatt was the first to arrive at the apartment, where the doors and windows were locked.

He radioed for the Toronto Fire Department to respond with a ladder, then used it to climb inside.

"Deplorable conditions," Sgt. Piatt said. "It's probably one of the worst houses I've even been in. Several hundred flies were inside."

Inside, he found two young boys, age 2 and 3, one of them completely naked.

When Piatt tried to open the bedroom door to let other officers in the room he realized the locks on the doors were swapped, facing the hallway.