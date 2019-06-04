President George H.W. Bush is being honored with a commemorative Forever stamp, USPS announced Saturday.

USPS

The 41st president died last year on Nov. 30 at the age of 94. He was elected president on Nov. 8, 1988, sworn in on Jan. 20, 1989, and served until Jan. 20, 1993.

The stamp art is a portrait of Bush painted by award-winning artist Michael J. Deas. It is based on a 1997 photograph taken by Timothy Greenfield-Sanders, USPS said in a press release.

RELATED: Remembering President George H.W. Bush

RELATED: George H.W. Bush wrote letters to a Filipino boy under the pseudonym 'George Walker'

RELATED: Hundreds wait in line as President George H.W. Bush's grave site opens to public

The first-day-of-issue ceremony will be held on his birthday, June 12, at the George H.W. Bush presidential Library and Museum in College Station.

The stamp is available for pre-order at usps.com/stamps or by phone at 800-782-6724. It is being issued as a Forever stamp, which is equal in value to the current First-Class Main 1-ounce price.