President Donald Trump held a conference at 5 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the United Nations General Assembly trip. As people listened to the president's statements, some wondered if he would address the controversy surrounding Brett Kavanaugh and the women accusing him of sexual misconduct.

One of the first questions the President was asked concerned the Kavanaugh controversy.

"This is one of the highest quality people that I've ever met, and everybody who knows him says the same thing," he said.

Julie Swetnick, a client of attorney Michael Avenatti, alleged in a signed statement released Wednesday that the Supreme Court nominee would drink excessively and "engage in abusive behavior" toward teenage girls while he was in high school. Swetnick claimed that in the 1980s, she witnessed efforts by Kavanaugh and his classmate, Mark Judge, to get teenage girls "inebriated and disoriented so they could then be 'gang raped' in a side room or bedroom by a 'train' of numerous boys."

The president tweeted about Avenatti Wednesday afternoon, calling him a 'third rate lawyer."

Avenatti is a third rate lawyer who is good at making false accusations, like he did on me and like he is now doing on Judge Brett Kavanaugh. He is just looking for attention and doesn’t want people to look at his past record and relationships - a total low-life! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2018

During his news conference, Trump said he doesn't believe the accusations.

"These are all false to me," he said. "These are false accusations in certain cases."

"I can only say what they've done to this man is incredible," he said.

Trump said this could affect the way others step up into positions.

"People are going to be scared," he said. " We could say it about you... 35 years ago.. and you might not know what's going on. Why did they wait so long?"

"Why did Sen. Feinstein wait until the hearings were over and make this case."

He also mentioned he's been falsely accused by women.

President Trump did say he's open to changing his mind on Supreme Court nominee if the evidence at Thursday's Senate committee hearing is compelling.

When a reporter asked if he could change his mind he responded with "If I thought he was guilty of something like this ... yeah, sure."

