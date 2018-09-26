President Donald Trump is expected to hold a news conference at 5 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the United Nations General Assembly trip.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted Tuesday about the news conference.

President @realDonaldTrump will hold a press conference tomorrow at 5pm to discuss the #UNGA trip and news of the day. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) September 25, 2018

RELATED | Third woman makes sexual misconduct allegations about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh

As many prepare to listen to the president's statements, some wonder if he will address the controversy surrounding Brett Kavanaugh and the woman accusing him of sexual misconduct.

Julie Swetnick, a client of attorney Michael Avenatti, alleged in a signed statement released Wednesday that the Supreme Court nominee would drink excessively and "engage in abusive behavior" toward teenage girls while he was in high school. Swetnick claimed that in the 1980s, she witnessed efforts by Kavanaugh and his classmate, Mark Judge, to get teenage girls "inebriated and disoriented so they could then be 'gang raped' in a side room or bedroom by a 'train' of numerous boys."

The president tweeted about Avenatti Wednesday afternoon, calling him a 'third rate lawyer."

Avenatti is a third rate lawyer who is good at making false accusations, like he did on me and like he is now doing on Judge Brett Kavanaugh. He is just looking for attention and doesn’t want people to look at his past record and relationships - a total low-life! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2018

ALSO | Trump touts 'America First,' blasts Iran in United Nations address

Tuesday, President Trump blasted Iran in his United Nations address.

"Iran’s leaders sow chaos, death and destruction," Trump told representatives from more than 130 other countries meeting in New York. "Iran’s leaders plunder the nation’s resources to enrich themselves and to spread mayhem across the Middle East and far beyond."

Trump's remarks focused heavily on the concept of sovereignty over globalism.

ADDITIONAL LINKS |

© 2018 WXIA