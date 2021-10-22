Deadly bacteria found in Walmart aromatherapy products

You can return the product to Walmart for a full refund.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Walmart is recalling certain aromatherapy products after tests by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed a rare and dangerous bacteria in a bottle, according to the US Consumer Product and Safety Commission.

Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones comes in multiple scents and may contain the bacteria Burkholderia pseudomallei which causes melioidosis, a condition that is difficult to diagnose and can be fatal, the CDC said.

The CDC is been investigating a cluster of four confirmed cases of melioidosis including two deaths in the U.S.

The CDC has not confirmed the source of the infections, but said the bottle with the same type of bacteria was found in the home of one of the melioidosis decedents, according to the US Consumer Product and Safety Commission.

You can return the product to Walmart for a full refund.

