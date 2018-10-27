President Donald Trump talked about the arrest of a man accused of sending suspicious packages to prominent Democrats during a stop in Charlotte, North Carolina Friday night.

The President first gave kudos to law enforcement, both federal and state for finding what he called a needle in a haystack. He then went on to talk about why this incident affects everyone no matter what side of the political fence, you find yourself on during election season.

"In recent days, we’ve had a broader conversation about the tone and civility of our national dialogue. Everyone can benefit if we can end the politics of personal destruction," he said.

In this undated handout provided by the Broward County Sheriff's Office, Cesar Sayoc poses for a mugshot photo in Miami, Florida.

On Friday, Cesar Sayoc was identified by authorities as the Florida man who put pipe bombs in small manila envelopes, affixed six stamps and sent them to some of Trump's most prominent critics.

The president also accused the media of using the pipe bomb incident to "score political points" against him and the GOP.

One of the packages was sent to California Senator Kamala Harris Harris was actually in Atlanta Friday for Spelman College’s homecoming.

The package was addressed to one of her five officers in California and was identified by a Sacramento postal worker. Harris didn’t talk about the package in her speech, but her office did send out this statement:

“Earlier today, Senator Harris’ office was informed that a suspicious package, similar to those that have been sent to other elected officials, was sent to our Sacramento district office. Our understanding is that a trained postal employee identified the package at a Sacramento mail facility and reported it to the authorities. Fortunately, nobody was injured. Senator Harris is enormously grateful to law enforcement officials across the country who have worked so hard over the past week to keep our fellow citizens safe.

“At this moment, it is incumbent upon leaders across the political spectrum to take seriously the power they hold. It is the responsibility of our leaders to use their role as public figures to elevate our discourse and bring people together.”

Representative John Lewis was also at an event in metro Atlanta Friday- campaigning for Congressional Candidate Carolyn Bourdeaux. While he didn’t want to talk about the packages at the event, he later sent out a tweet thanking those for their efforts to bring the attempted mail bomber to justice.

I am grateful to local, state, and federal law enforcement as well as the U. S. Postal Service for their efforts to bring to justice those responsible for the attempted mail bombings. Hate is too heavy a burden to bear. Love is the better way. — John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) October 26, 2018

