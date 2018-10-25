A series of suspicious packages containing pipe bombs addressed to public figures, most of them Democrats, had authorities on high alert, Wednesday.

A law enforcement official said the bombs were packed with shards of glass. The packages were sent to Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Rep. Maxine Waters and CNN's Manhattan offices as law enforcement officials on Wednesday monitored other locations for potential threats.

Fortunately, none of the packages reached their intended targets, but authorities are concerned there may be even more out there.

The Secret Service said packages addressed to Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama were intercepted by law enforcement officials. The package addressed to Clinton, the former first lady and secretary of state, was sent to her home in Westchester County, New York, and discovered late Tuesday night. The package sent to former President Obama was sent to Washington and intercepted Wednesday morning.

Also Wednesday, a police bomb squad was sent to CNN’s offices in New York City and the newsroom was evacuated because of a suspicious package. NYPD said that in addition to the package, an envelope with white powder was found at the offices.

James O’Neill, New York Police Department commissioner, said the building was swept with dogs and equipment and no additional threats were found.

"We will not be intimidated and we will bring these perpetrators to justice," O’Neill said.

According to CNN, the package sent to its office was addressed to former CIA director John Brennan. Brennan often contributes to CNN but doesn't work for the company. He also is a contributor to MSNBC. By late afternoon, CNN confirmed that the NYPD had completed their security sweep and the building was deemed safe for employees to return.

CNN also heightened its security at its Atlanta headquarters as a precaution.

Security was also a focus outside of the State Farm Arena for the Atlanta Hawks opening night. Fans usually go through metal detectors at the CNN Center to get into the game. Atlanta Police told 11Alive there were not suspicious packages there, but they were taking extra safety measures.

Meanwhile, the FBI confirmed another suspicious package went to Rep. Wasserman Schultz’ office in Sunrise, Florida, the Associated Press reported. The package was addressed to former Attorney General Eric Holder, according to multiple media reports. CNN reported that the package had the wrong address, and was sent to Wasserman Schultz's office because that was the address on the return label.

Wasserman Schultz serves Florida's 23rd congressional district. She is the former Chairwoman for the Democratic National Committee.

The Broward Sheriff's Office bomb squad deploys a robotic vehicle to investigate a suspicious package in the building where Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) has an offce on October 24, 2018 in Sunrise, Florida.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

There were initial reports of a package sent to the White House, but the Secret Service confirmed in a tweet that it had not intercepted a third package addressed to the White House.

CLARIFICATION: At this time the Secret Service has intercepted TWO suspicious packages - one in NY and one in D.C. Reports of a third intercepted package addressed to the WH are incorrect. We refer media to our statement: https://t.co/lJdTn04KmI — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) October 24, 2018

A package addressed to Rep. Maxine Waters appears similar to bombs sent to prominent Democrats in New York and Washington, D.C., and has been intercepted at a Los Angeles mail facility. That's according to a law enforcement official who said the package has similar markings and characteristics to five others that had been discovered this week.

Waters, a California Democrat, said earlier Wednesday her Washington office, too, was the target of a suspicious package. That package was intercepted at a facility that processes congressional mail. It wasn't immediately clear if that was related to the others.

It was stopped at a facility during a routine screening to prevent this kind of item from hurting anyone.

The Secret Service said it has launched a criminal investigation into the incidents.

The White House on Wednesday condemned the attempted attacks.

"These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law," press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement. "The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards."

But what do these people have in common?

Many of them are frequent President Donald Trump critics and often targets of some of his tweets.

CNN's president, Jeff Zucker tweeted from the CNN public relations page saying "there is total and complete lack of understanding at the White House about the seriousness of their continued attacks at the media."

Statement from CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker: pic.twitter.com/OXyIT6oSLT — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) October 24, 2018

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted he condemned the attacks. The president quote tweeted saying he agreed.

The packages come just weeks after suspicious envelopes were sent to President Donald Trump and top military leaders, some of which contained the natural ingredients used to make the deadly poison ricin. Federal authorities arrested a U.S. Navy veteran in Utah.

Contributing: David Jackson in Washington; Kevin McCoy and Dalvin Brown in New York

