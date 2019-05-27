VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A woman was arrested after police said an unleashed pit bull attacked and killed another dog at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront over the weekend.

Emergency dispatchers received a call at 7:41 p.m. Sunday about a fight between dogs at 31st Street and the Boardwalk.

When officers got there, they learned an off-leash pit bull had attacked a Yorkshire terrier/Shih Tzu mix, which was on its leash.

The smaller dog died from its injuries.

Officers followed the pit bull to a spot near Pinewood Drive, where they took it into custody. The animal was taken to a veterinary emergency clinic where it was treated for heat exhaustion and other injuries sustained from running. It is currently being held by Virginia Beach Animal Control.

Kristin L. Foster

Virginia Beach Animal Control

According to Animal Control, the pit bull's custodian, 37-year-old Kristin L. Foster, has been arrested and charged with public intoxication during the incident.

Investigators said additional charges related to the dog attack are pending.