GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a Dallas Police officer was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash Thursday morning.

According to police, Corporal Travis Wells was the officer killed in Thursday morning's crash. Police report he had been with the department for 22 years.

State troopers said the crash happened on Dallas-Bessemer City sometime around 10 a.m. Gaston County Commissioner Tracy Philbeck tweeted that he spoke with Dallas Mayor Rick Coleman and local law enforcement leaders after the crash.

The cause of the crash has not been determined at this time. State Troopers are currently investigating the crash. They are not aware at this time if the officer was responding to a call, but he was on duty and in a marked Dallas Police cruiser.

Wells was the only person involved in the crash. He is survived by his spouse.

Police Chief Allen Scott was very somber trying to speak about what happened to one of his long-time officers.

Corporal Travis Wells

"We appreciate all the love support and prayers during this difficult time," Scott said. "Right now we are just trying to work through the day."

Officials have not yet released when the memorial service will take place.

