COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina state trooper was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Columbus County early Wednesday, Highway Patrol confirmed.

According to Sergeant Michael Baker, Trooper Kevin Conner was shot shortly after midnight on US 701 near Sellers Town Road. Sgt. Baker said Conner pulled over a white GMC pickup for speeding and when he approached the truck, the driver opened fire, striking Conner. He was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

North Carolina State Trooper Kevin K. Conner

North Carolina Department of Safety

Conner was an 11-year veteran of the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

“The Highway Patrol family is mourning the loss of a hero and will forever be changed by the tragic events that have occurred”, said Colonel Glenn McNeill Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. “We ask everyone to please keep Trooper Conner’s family and all who knew him in your thoughts and prayers.”

Raheem Davis

The suspect, who was identified as 20-year-old Raheem Cole Dashanell Davis of Chadbourn, sped away from the scene and into the town of Fair Bluff.

Local officers pursued Davis until he jumped from the vehicle on a railroad crossing. The suspect was taken into custody after an extensive search, Baker said.

Davis was charged with first-degree murder. His first court appearance was Wednesday afternoon. A judge ruled that Davis would be held under no bond.

“15 hours ago (the trooper) was patrolling the streets of Columbus County, now he’s dead,” said district attorney Jon David. “This was cold-blooded first-degree murder.”

David said the entire incident was caught on the trooper’s dashboard camera and a convenience store surveillance camera.

The @NCSHP and it's @NCPublicSafety family are mourning the loss of one of its troopers who was fatally shot this morning in a traffic stop in Columbus County. More information is forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/q7HsozVkqf — NC Highway Patrol (@NCSHP) October 17, 2018

Our thoughts are with the @NCSHP this morning. pic.twitter.com/uD2TAkLjrW — Chapel Hill Police (@ChapelHillPD) October 17, 2018

Davis was on probation for discharging a firearm into occupied property. He pleaded guilty to that charge in January 2017. Davis was released from prison in April of this year.

If convicted in this case, Davis' maximum sentence would be the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Trooper Conner left behind two children, six and 11-years-old.

