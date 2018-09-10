For children and adults who don't like needles, the FluMist Quadrivalent nasal vaccine is back for the 2018-19 flu season.

"Shots mean a lot of tears and mean looks to the nurses," said mom Meghan Pesci, whose 17-month-old daughter already had her flu shot. "I'm super curious about the FluMist."

For the first time in two years, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has reinstated the recommendation for FluMist in the U.S.

It should be covered by insurance, but it's not for everyone.

"It's only recommended for persons between the ages of 2 and 49," said Dr. Matt Linam, Pediatric Infectious Disease physician at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. "It's not recommended if you're pregnant or immune suppressed or if you have a significant history of asthma or wheezing."

Even if you can get one - the FluMist isn't available everywhere.

11Alive's Jennifer Leslie checked a RiteAid and CVS store in Dunwoody. Pharmacists at both stores said they didn't have any FluMist and don't plan to carry it this flu season.

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

But the manufacturer, AstraZeneca, plans to make 2.7 million doses of FluMist available this flu season. the first shipment went out in late September.

Patients can use the CDC's Vaccine Finder to put in their zip code and check for availability in their neighborhoods.

For children and adults who don't like needles, the FluMist Quadrivalent nasal vaccine is back for the 2018-19 flu season.

"Since the renewed ACIP recommendation, we worked diligently to ensure as much supply as possible is available in the US for the 2018-19 flu season despite the complex and unique manufacturing process," said a spokesperson for AstraZeneca.

Doctors at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta don't care which form patients use as long as they get vaccinated.

"Every person 6 months and older should get a flu vaccine every year," Dr. Linam added.

Last flu season was one of the worst on record.

A total of 80,000 people in the U.S., including 180 children, died of the flu.

Doctors said it's a good rule of thumb to get vaccinated before the end of October.

AstraZeneca participates in the CDC’s Vaccines for Children (VFC) program.

Local availability through the VFC is governed by individual states, and people should contact their local health department for questions around availability specific to their needs.

© 2018 WXIA