Tom Boyd, a Knoxville businessman and father of UT Interim President Randy Boyd, announced Tuesday he plans to build a $40 million, 40-acre resort named Ancient Lore Village at Boyd Hollow in South Knoxville in a news release on the resort's website.

Plans for the resort include more than 150 period homes and tree houses, a 150-seat restaurant, a 500-person meeting and event center and a 1,000-seat outdoor amphitheater on land off of Nixon Road and Old Sevierville Pike.

Boyd plans to open the resort in 2020, the release said, and expects the resort to draw 200,000 annual visitors.

The resort is based on a new book Boyd wrote called "The Bobbins – Outcast to the Inner Earth," which was copyrighted in 2019.

He had previously written two other books about his life and business career, the news release said, but this is first fiction piece.

The book is set in a fantasy world where "there is no negativity and people from all cultures and places live and work together in harmony," according to the release.

"We want to bring this book to life, and that is why we’re creating Ancient Lore Village at Boyd Hollow," Boyd, now the CEO of the Boyd Hollow Resorts, Inc., said in the release. "This resort is unlike anything else in the world, and it will draw people from all over to Knoxville."

PDF-versions of the book are free on the website to the first 1,000 visitors.

The resort will have 100 homes that will look like those of the book and will form "Ancient Lore Village," featuring "grass roofs, decorative exteriors, and fully furnished interiors reminiscent of a fantasy world," the release said.

Ancient Lore Village at Boyd Hollow

There will also be 50 tree houses with one, two or three-bedrooms overlooking the village and three luxury "Bobbin Homes" with five bedrooms each overlooking the entire property, according to the release.

"The village will reflect only good and togetherness," Boyd detailed. "Everything is designed so that those who stay with us feel connected to each other. Convenient gathering areas will be provided, and the tree houses will be connected by walkways to a central meeting area with a fireplace and seating to encourage interaction."

The landscaping and architecture will have an "ancient age" look and employees will be dressed in costume on the property.

"The village is designed around a sheep pasture and a goat barn," the release said. "There will be daily events such as sheep herding with dogs, concerts, plays, Halloween parties, a Christmas lighted valley and other activities for guests. Every evening the valley will come to life with millions of fireflies projected across the property."

Boyd also said there will be no in-room TVs in the release, explaining the property will be a place of peace and quiet.

"No motor-driven vehicles will be used, rather electric golf carts designed as ancient wagons transport guests to the various areas they want to visit," Boyd said. "Parking is hidden from view, and roads are lined with trees to protect village views. Ancient Lore Village will also be a very dog-friendly place to stay.”

There will also be no pavement at the resort-- all roads and paths are planned to blend in.

"Another unique aspect of the resort is that visitors will be encouraged to let other guests view their homes during specified mid-day hours," according to the release. "Boyd said this is to foster a spirit of community, a central focus of the book and his primary vision for Ancient Lore Village at Boyd Hollow."

Partners is in charge of project development for the resort and DKLEVY and Citadel Construction will manage its design and construction, according to the news release.

Boyd anticipates the resort will generate 120 full-time jobs along with 100 artisans demonstrating and selling their wares.

"It is my goal to make this a worldwide destination resort," Boyd said in the release. "I would expect the Village to be a major advantage for my hometown, Knoxville. I also hope Ancient Lore Village at Boyd Hollow conveys Knoxville as a good place to live – one where people would be proud to settle.”

10News will continue to update this story as we receive new information.