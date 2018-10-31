One of the first affordable senior communities in the region offering such close proximity to a MARTA station celebrated its grand opening in Decatur.

Columbia Senior Residences at Decatur East is a new, mixed-income senior community located in the forthcoming mixed-use transit oriented development adjacent to the Avondale MARTA station.

Columbia Residential partnered with the DeKalb County Community Development Department, the Housing Authority of DeKalb County, and the Development Authority of Decatur to transform a former parking lot adjacent to the Avondale MARTA station and bring new, affordable senior housing options to Decatur.

The 5-story elevator-served building with enclosed corridors provides 92 high quality apartments, dedicated for seniors 62 and older.

It is Columbia Residential’s second senior independent living community in the Decatur area.

