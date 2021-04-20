New Georgia election law mimics Florida

GA allows state to remove local election officials; FL has done it

ATLANTA — Critics of Georgia’s new election law say there’s danger in a provision allowing the state to take over a local election offices. It would let the state replace local officials in Democratic counties with Republicans.

Florida does this already.

The election bill, SB202 puts on notice the election offices of all 159 counties that they can be taken over by the state because of “nonfeasance, malfeasance or gross negligence in administration of two elections within a two year period.”

Critics spotlighted it repeatedly before the law passed the legislature. "To me, that means that the county election officer is going to be beholden to the majority party than to voters or the election process," Cindy Battles of Common Cause Georgia told the Senate Ethics committee March 22.

Yet it’s not unique to Georgia. Florida allows the Governor to replace elected local election supervisors.

After the 2018 election – in Palm Beach and Broward Counties -- Republican Governors Rick Scott and Ron DiSantis did just that -- replacing Democrats with Republicans.

"Those counties ended up running pretty good elections," said David Becker, who founded the nonpartisan Center for Election Innovation and Research – which is critical of Georgia’s new election law yet still lists Georgia among the top states for voter access.

He says the newly-named Florida Republicans in those two counties actually ran competent elections in 2020 – giving some hope to critics of Georgia’s new law.

"As with a lot of these provisions, I think there’s always an opportunity for abuse. This could be done badly. And we need to remain vigilant about these things," Becker said during a conference call with reporters last week. "But just because they could be abused doesn’t mean they will be abused."