CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. -- Police have identified a person of interest in the murder of Kelsey Quayle, an aspiring model who was shot in the neck while driving through Clayton County.

The 28-year-old woman was shot in the neck and crashed into other cars on Upper Riverdale Road on Oct. 8. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and later died from her injuries.

Weeks later, investigators may have made a break in the case.

"While investigating these leads, we have uncovered video from a MARTA bus," Clayton County Police Captain Scott Stubbs said. "The MARTA bus gives us information from a bus that was at the intersection of Upper RIverdale Road and Tara Boulevard at 6:58 a.m. - two minutes prior to when the automobile crash happened."

The video shows the man approaching the door of a bus and knocking, but not being allowed to enter. It's not clear how he could be connected to the murder investigation, but police said they already know he was involved in an argument outside of his vehicle in the area where Quayle was shot.

They have since confirmed that he was driving a gray 2011 or 2014 Chrysler 200.

Anyone who has information about this crime or might have witnessed anything suspicious should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

