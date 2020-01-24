NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News police officer was killed in the line of duty after she was dragged by a car during a traffic stop Thursday evening.

Police say the incident happened shortly before 7 p.m. in the 1400 block of 16th Street.

The officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle and approached the car. At some point during the encounter with the driver, the driver pressed on the accelerator and the car took off.

The officer was dragged with the car before the vehicle crashed in the area of 16th Street and Walnut Avenue.

The driver was taken into custody after the crash and the officer was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

She succumbed to her injuries there and died.

Chief Steve Drew will be holding a press conference Friday morning at 10 a.m. on the incident at Newport News Police Headquarters.

Drew was at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after the incident happened, but it's unknown if that was the hospital where the officer was taken to receive treatment.

Several police divisions and cities extended their condolences to the officer, her family and the Newport News Police Department:

No other details are available at this time, including what, if any, charges are pending for the driver.