Nikema Williams on her first day in congress

11Alive News Q&A with new congresswoman shortly after her swearing in

ATLANTA — Democrat Nikema Williams of Atlanta was one of four new members of congress from Georgia sworn in Sunday. Williams won the fifth district seat previously held by the late John Lewis.

Williams joined Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux, and Republicans Andrew Clyde and Marjorie Taylor Greene as the newest members of the Georgia delegation.

She spoke with us Sunday night, a few hours after her swearing-in.

"I know when these institutions were designed, they weren’t designed for people who look like me or by people who look like me," said Williams, who is African American. "And so to say that I’m living my ancestors’ wildest dreams is an understatement."

Williams said she had with her a piece of her late mother's jewelry, and took the oath of office on her grandmother's bible.

Q: Without using the word “surreal,” what’s today been like?

A: Exhausting

Q: And you voted for Nancy Pelosi as speaker.

A: Nancy Pelosi is strategic, and I’m looking forward to working with and learning from her.

Q: You probably heard about President Trump’s conversation with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. What do you think about that?

A: This is beyond partisanship at this point. This is about patriotism. Our democracy is the foundation of our country. And he is making a joke of it. And he does not care about the institutions and the constitution that he took an oath to uphold.

Q: Have you scheduled lunch yet with Marjorie Taylor Greene?