Dance performance at Noblesville's duck race called 'racist' after controversial song choice

A dance company performed to a song from "Hairspray" that included offensive lyrics.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A video of a Noblesville dance company performing at the annual Duck Race event on Saturday is going viral on Facebook after the use of a controversial song from the musical and movie “Hairspray” that uses offensive lyrics.

The movie and musical takes place in the 1960s and is loosely based off a real-life TV show where teenagers dance to popular songs. That show was canceled in 1964 after the station reportedly refused to integrate Black dancers into its performances. However, in the movie and musical, the ending is different.

The video of a small group of young dancers has been shared almost 500 times on Facebook.

EnPointe Indiana Dance Company has since apologized for the song choice, asking for forgiveness and saying they made a “huge error.”

“We all need some grace from time to time, and we are obviously in need of that now. We make this solemn promise to you—we will take every precaution to prevent this or similar mistakes in the future,” the company said in a statement on Facebook. “It is important for us to say, we have the utmost respect for the black community. We welcome diversity in our ballet studio, and we hope the community will offer their grace as we work hard to move forward. We intend to make significant change in a positive way.”

Macey Dickerson, who recorded the video, said she had seen “Hairspray” before and remembered the lyrics to the song so when they started dancing, she thought, “there is no way they are going to play the whole song.”

At the event, Dickerson said she was one of the only people of color in the crowd and that no one batted an eye when the controversial lyric came up.

“Sadly, I wasn’t surprised, as a Black person living in a predominately white area, the onslaught of microaggressions and overt racism we experience on a daily basis are relentless. I’m hurt by it but never surprised,” she said.

She said this inappropriate and offensive song should've been caught ahead of time during rehearsals.

“The video has been shared so many times, and reading through the comments on the Noblesville Facebook discussion page, there are actually people who see nothing wrong with the situation. Honestly, that's so disappointing but not surprising,” she said.

Charles Ingram, who also lives in Noblesville, had the same gut feeling while watching the video.

“I played it over and over, and I said, 'This is not real, and it’s not happening in the city I am living in,'” he said. “It’s time for changes in Noblesville, and it’s starting today.”

Ingram has been a community leader and activist in Marion County for years, recently moving to Noblesville. He said this video “woke him up,” and he wants to see more conversations about racism and diversity in his community.