TRENTON, Ga. -- The messages a substitute teacher allegedly sent to students weren't only too graphic to describe - they were enough to land her in jail on a felony charge.

Trenton woman Amanda Lenea Pardue, 35, was arrested in Dade County on charges of electronically furnishing obscene material to minors, computer or electronic pornography and felony child exploitation.

On Aug. 31, the agency was called in by Trenton Police Chief Christy Smith to conduct a child molestation investigation due to allegations that Pardue sent inappropriate messages and pictures of herself to several 14-year-old boys.

It took several "investigative acts" and advice from the Lookout Mountain District Attorney's Office before officials were able to get warrants for Pardue's arrest on Thursday.

Pardue turned herself in at the Dade County jail without incident, the GBI reported. While the charges have been levied against Pardue, the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about Pardue that could prove valuable to the investigation is asked to call the GBI at 706-624-1424.

