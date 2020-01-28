OCALA, Fla. — Authorities say a 9-year-old Florida boy was taken into custody after he stabbed his 5-year-old sister with a knife because he said he wanted her to die.

The Ocala Police Department says the boy stabbed his sister in the back on Monday. When asked why he did it, he told detectives that the thought of killing her came to his mind two days ago and couldn't stop thinking about it, WKMG reported.

The girl was alert and responsive before she was taken to a hospital. The children's mother told detectives she had left their apartment briefly, and when she returned, she found the boy stabbing his sister.

According to WKMG, the boy had his first appearance before a judge Tuesday morning and he was appointed a public defender. The judge said the boy will remain in secure detention and will undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

